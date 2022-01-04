Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $295.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

