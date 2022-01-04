AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 385.60 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.64.
In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,339,890.55). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.12), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,351.57).
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
