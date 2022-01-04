Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.