Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 4.3%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. 1,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 845,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.