Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.81 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

