Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

AMOT traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,712. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

