Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 63.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $34,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ally Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

