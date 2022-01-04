Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

