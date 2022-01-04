Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,806.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.