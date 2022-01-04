Alphacat (ACAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,553.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $345,578.52 and approximately $83,553.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

