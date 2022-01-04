Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $14.17. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 107,081 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
