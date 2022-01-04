Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $14.17. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 107,081 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

