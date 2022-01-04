Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CYTO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,522. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

