Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

