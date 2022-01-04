Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 600 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

SDOG stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

