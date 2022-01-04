Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

