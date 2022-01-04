Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

LWLG opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,481 shares of company stock worth $5,547,166 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

