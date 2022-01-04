Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

