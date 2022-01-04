Amalgamated Bank Has $834,000 Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $308,243 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.