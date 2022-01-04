Amalgamated Bank Sells 460 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

