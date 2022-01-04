Amalgamated Bank Sells 517 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cohu were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Cohu by 32.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

