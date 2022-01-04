Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.