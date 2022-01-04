Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 6th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,385,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3,439.37. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
