Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,439.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

