American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 65,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,463,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

