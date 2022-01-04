American Financial Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

