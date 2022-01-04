American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 117,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.