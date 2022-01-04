Americana Partners LLC Buys 692 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 63.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.