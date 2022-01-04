Americana Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 281.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $232.73. 40,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,764. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

