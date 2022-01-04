Americana Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.