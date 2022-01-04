Americana Partners LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $9.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.31. 4,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

