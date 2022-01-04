Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.