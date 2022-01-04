AMLT Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $1,603.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.