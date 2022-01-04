Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Announces January 7th IPO

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) plans to raise $167 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,800,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a market-cap of $1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Leerink & Co. and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co. was co-manager.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to develop therapies that change the treatment paradigm for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases by keeping neurons alive. Unlike most other cells in the body that regularly die and are replaced as part of healthy function, mature neurons are normally resistant to cell death and generally cannot regenerate. We are pursuing commercialization of our product candidate, AMX0035, which we believe is the first drug candidate to show both a functional and survival benefit in a large-scale clinical trial of patients with ALS. We submitted a New Drug Submission, or NDS, in Canada in the second quarter of 2021 for AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS, which was accepted for review in the third quarter of 2021, and a New Drug Application, or NDA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was accepted for priority review in the same quarter. We also intend to submit a Marketing Authorization Application, or MAA, in Europe early in the first quarter of 2022. The results of our Phase 2 clinical trial of AMX0035, known as the CENTAUR trial, were published in September 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine and in October 2020 in the Journal of Muscle and Nerve and demonstrated functional and survival benefits for ALS patients. We believe AMX0035 has the potential to be a foundational therapy, meaning that it could be used alone or in conjunction with other therapies to change the treatment paradigm across a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. AMX0035 is a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate, or PB, and TURSO (also known as tauroursodeoxycholic acid, or TUDCA). Through the resolution of the unfolded protein response, or UPR, and by inhibiting translocation of the Bcl-2 Associated X-protein, or Bax, to the outer mitochondrial membrane, we have shown in multiple models that AMX0035 can keep neurons alive under a variety of different conditions and stresses, including in in vitro models of neurodegeneration, endoplasmic reticulum stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress and disease-specific models of a variety of other conditions, as well as in vivo models of ALS, Alzheimer’s Disease, or AD, and multiple sclerosis. We are pursuing ALS as our first indication as it is a disease of rapid and profound neurodegeneration. We are actively pursuing regulatory approvals of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS in Canada, the United States and, in the near-term, Europe. We have recently initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS, known as the PHOENIX trial, at clinical trial sites in the United States and Europe. Based on dialogue with the FDA prior to our NDA submission, including at a pre-NDA meeting recommended by the FDA and subsequent discussions, we believe that data from the PHOENIX trial will not be required for the FDA to make a determination on the approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS, although there can be no assurance that the FDA will not require further data before making a determination. The PHOENIX trial is designed to provide further data supporting the safety and efficacy of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS to further support our global regulatory efforts. “.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 110 employees. The company is located at 43 Thorndike St. Cambridge, Massachusetts 02141 and can be reached via phone at (617) 682-0917.

