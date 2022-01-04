Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,243. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 156.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $1,893,000.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

