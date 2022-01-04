Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

