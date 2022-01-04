Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $552.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.67 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $749.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.40.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

