Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

