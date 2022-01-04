Analysts Expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $108.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 690.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

