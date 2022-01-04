Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SITE stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,964. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

