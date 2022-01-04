Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $57.78

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

