Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $25.19

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.