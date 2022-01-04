Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $98.82

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. 12,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33. Denbury has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

