Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT at $110.00

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.94. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $162.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

