Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $157.50

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.