Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $207.75

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

