Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $91.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
