Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $91.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

