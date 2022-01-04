Analyzing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1mage Software and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 5 1 0 2.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.52 $700.41 million $5.15 3.61

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

1mage Software has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats 1mage Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

