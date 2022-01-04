Analyzing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Security National Financial alerts:

This table compares Security National Financial and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.38 $55.60 million $1.85 4.85 Bit Digital $21.07 million 15.87 -$1.91 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 11.49% 20.39% 3.74% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Security National Financial and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Bit Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.