Anchor (ANCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,374.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $6,374.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

