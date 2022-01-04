Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

